    Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has forecast a 16% increase in net profit to ¥1.3 trillion ($9.63 billion) for the year ending in March 2024, exceeding a previous record set two years ago. | BLOOMBERG

Japan’s top three banks said on Monday that they expect solid lending income at home and aboard to boost net profits this business year, with biggest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) forecasting a record annual profit.

MUFG forecast a 16% increase in net profit to ¥1.3 trillion ($9.63 billion) for the year ending in March 2024, exceeding a previous record set two years ago and beating the ¥1.18 trillion average of 14 analysts’ estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s second- and third-largest lenders by assets, also expect their highest net profits since the mid 2010s.

