  • Ukrainian soldiers train near Kyiv on May 3. Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against Russia has overshadowed talk of a potential negotiated settlement in the conflict, but some U.S. and European officials say the next phase of the war could create momentum for diplomacy. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against Russia has overshadowed talk of a potential negotiated settlement in the conflict, but some U.S. and European officials say the next phase of the war could create momentum for diplomacy.

It is unclear how the officials will define success in the counteroffensive, which could last many months, or how its outcome might affect their approach. Opinions range widely among military strategists about whether Ukraine is likely to regain territory after more than a year of war.

For now, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has shown no signs of wanting to make concessions or engage in meaningful dialogue.

