Armed with well over $30 billion in weapons freshly supplied by its allies, Ukraine is gearing up for a counteroffensive that may push Russia closer to ending its war — or show neither side has enough firepower to seize the advantage.

Kyiv’s troops will leverage that hardware — shipments delivered since December that cost more than any NATO member except the U.S. buys in a year — to try to overrun dug-in Russian positions and retake occupied territory. The question is whether it’s enough.

A dramatic breakthrough similar to Ukraine’s Kharkiv offensive last year could help bring an early end to an invasion that’s disrupted energy and grain markets, fueling cost-of-living crises across the globe.