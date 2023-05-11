  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 11 at 4:16 a.m. is located in southern Chiba | GOOGLE MAPS
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 40 kilometers southern Chiba, on Thursday at 4:16 a.m.

There is no risk of a tsunami.

Strong shaking could be felt in neighboring Tokyo, where the quake measured shindo 4 and 3.

