  • U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters after delivering remarks on the federal government's debt limit during a visit to SUNY Westchester Community College Valhalla in New York on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday touched on the possibility of attending a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima starting next week “virtually” depending on the course of his negotiations with congressional leaders on the debt ceiling.

When asked if he could be forced to change his travel plans due to the impasse over raising or suspending the country’s debt limit, Biden told reporters there would be no delay but he might “do it virtually or not go.”

Biden’s comments in a New York suburb came a day after talks with congressional leaders failed to produce a breakthrough. Following the negotiations on Tuesday, Biden said he was “still committed” to the gathering in Japan, but said “obviously this is the single most important thing on the agenda,” referring to the debt issue.

