In between talks on security and technology, the leaders of South Korea and Japan plan to unwind over a drink.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is preparing to share a “bomb shot” with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over a casual dinner Sunday. The concoction, a combination of beer with South Korea’s national spirit soju, is a mainstay in K-dramas and often shared among colleagues and friends in the country to bond.

The meal is part of an official two-day summit in Seoul — the first in 12 years — meant to strengthen ties between the U.S. allies. Seen as a chance to restore shuttle diplomacy, the visit takes place ahead of a trilateral meeting between the U.S., South Korea and Japan during the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima later this month.