  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 906 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down 707 from a week before.

There were three new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria was rose by one from the previous day to seven.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,488.4, up 3% from a week earlier.

