U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday China has invited him to visit “in the near term” for talks on averting a global climate change crisis even as diplomatic relations between the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters remain tense.

The United States and China must work together to address climate change, Kerry said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference on global warming in Berlin.

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the meeting but the timing remains to be determined and certain issues must still be clarified, Kerry said. China, for example, first must issue its plan to reduce methane emissions and advance in its transition away from coal, Kerry added.