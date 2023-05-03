  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) is greeted by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto prior talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday. | VESA MOILANEN / LEHTIKUVA / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) is greeted by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto prior talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday. | VESA MOILANEN / LEHTIKUVA / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

Helsinki – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Finland on Wednesday for talks with Nordic leaders on support for his country’s war with Russia and on its relations with Europe, governments of the region said.

Zelenskyy will hold bilateral talks with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto followed by a news conference before joining a regional summit and a second meeting with media, Niinisto’s office said in a statement.

Hundreds of people gathered in central Helsinki to see Zelenskyy arrive, cheering to him as he appeared in front of the presidential palace.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW