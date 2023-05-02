  • Cumulonimbus clouds in Bornos, near Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, on Sunday | REUTERS
    Cumulonimbus clouds in Bornos, near Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, on Sunday | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Montreal – For a team of Canadian and French researchers, dark clouds on the horizon are potentially ominous not because they signal an approaching storm — but because they were found in a recent study to carry drug-resistant bacteria over long distances.

“These bacteria usually live on the surface of vegetation like leaves, or in soil,” lead author Florent Rossi said in a telephone interview Friday.

“We found that they are carried by the wind into the atmosphere and can travel long distances — around the world — at high altitudes in clouds,” he said.

