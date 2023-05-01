  • People visit Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    People visit Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 837 new cases of COVID-19 infection Monday, up 266 week on week.

One new fatality was confirmed in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

Seven COVID-19 patients were in severe condition under Tokyo’s criteria as of Monday, up by two from the previous day.

