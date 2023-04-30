  • Gasoline tax revenue in Japan fell from about ¥4.2 trillion in fiscal 2007 to some ¥3.2 trillion in fiscal 2021, partly due to improvements in fuel efficiency. | GETTY IMAGES
    Gasoline tax revenue in Japan fell from about ¥4.2 trillion in fiscal 2007 to some ¥3.2 trillion in fiscal 2021, partly due to improvements in fuel efficiency. | GETTY IMAGES

  • Jiji

With an eye on potential growth in electric vehicle use in Japan, the government and ruling parties have launched discussions on a drastic review of the automobile-related tax system, which is still geared primarily to gasoline-engine vehicles.

The review was pushed forward by a “once-in-a-century period of change” in the automotive industry brought on by electrification and autonomous driving.

There is a backlash, however, against a mileage-based driving tax that has been proposed to deal with the transition to EVs, making it uncertain whether the tax will be actually introduced.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW