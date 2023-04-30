With an eye on potential growth in electric vehicle use in Japan, the government and ruling parties have launched discussions on a drastic review of the automobile-related tax system, which is still geared primarily to gasoline-engine vehicles.
The review was pushed forward by a “once-in-a-century period of change” in the automotive industry brought on by electrification and autonomous driving.
There is a backlash, however, against a mileage-based driving tax that has been proposed to deal with the transition to EVs, making it uncertain whether the tax will be actually introduced.
