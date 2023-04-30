With new artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT taking the world by storm, digital and technology ministers from Group of Seven nations on Sunday called for speeding up discussions on the responsible use and governance of the new tech.

The ministers also agreed to further promote smooth and trustworthy cross-border data flows — one of Japan’s key goals for the two-day G7 tech meeting — as more countries look to tighten regulations on the flow of data.

How to apply rules to the use of generative AI tools is becoming a pressing issue for governments around the world in the wake of the public debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last November. Since then, the chatbot app has demonstrated its high capacity to handle a variety of tasks, including finding and summarizing information, drafting documents and checking programing code.