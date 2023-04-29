The Japanese Trade Union Confederation held its annual May Day rally on Saturday, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in attendance, making him the first sitting leader of the country to attend the event in nine years.

Kishida’s attendance at the 94th May Day central convention, held at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, was apparently intended to demonstrate his stance of putting top priority on achieving wage growth in cooperation with labor unions.

The trade union, also known as Rengo, did not set a cap on the number of participants for the first time in four years, holding the event at a scale on par with before the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally attracted some 28,500 people, according to the organizers.