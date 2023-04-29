As China tries to slow its demographic decline, women like Chen Luojin could be part of the solution.

The divorced 33-year-old lives in Chengdu, capital of the southwestern Sichuan province, which legalized registration of children by unmarried women in February, something China is considering implementing nationwide to address record low birthrates.

The changes mean unmarried women can take paid maternity leave and receive child subsidies previously only available to married couples. Crucially, Chen could access in-vitro fertility (IVF) treatment legally in a private clinic.