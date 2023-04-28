  • Nagoya Prison in Miyoshi, Aichi Prefecture | KYODO
    Nagoya Prison in Miyoshi, Aichi Prefecture | KYODO

  • Jiji

A prison in Aichi Prefecture referred 13 of its officers to public prosecutors on Friday over alleged violence against inmates.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office will conduct investigations to determine whether to indict the officers, who range from 21 to 37 years old.

The Justice Ministry announced disciplinary measures for 33 people working at Nagoya Prison, including the 13 officers. The 33 people included prison chief Gakuji Nakata, who was given a severe reprimand.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW