A prison in Aichi Prefecture referred 13 of its officers to public prosecutors on Friday over alleged violence against inmates.
The Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office will conduct investigations to determine whether to indict the officers, who range from 21 to 37 years old.
The Justice Ministry announced disciplinary measures for 33 people working at Nagoya Prison, including the 13 officers. The 33 people included prison chief Gakuji Nakata, who was given a severe reprimand.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.