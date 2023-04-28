  • People cross a street in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    People cross a street in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 1,613 on Friday, an increase of 172 from a week before.

The capital recorded three new deaths among COVID-19 patients. The number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria stood at four, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,445.1, up 16.8% from a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW