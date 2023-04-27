  • Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo on Sunday. | REUTERS
A senior executive in the LDP said he’ll seek to pass a law promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community before Japan hosts the Group of Seven summit in less than a month.

Toshiaki Endo, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party’s general affairs council, said he’s willing to have the ruling coalition submit a bill without opposition backing if no agreement can be reached. Endo, a Lower House lawmaker, was speaking in an interview in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan is alone among the G7 wealthy democracies in not having laws to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people or give legal recognition to same-sex unions. That’s despite Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year signing up to the group’s communique, which laid out a commitment to protecting the community from discrimination.

