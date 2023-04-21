The government will shelve its plan to submit a bill to reform the Science Council of Japan during the ongoing session of the Diet, minister for economic revitalization Shigeyuki Goto announced Thursday.

”Unfortunately we haven’t been able to gain the necessary understanding. If the government were to approve the bill through a cabinet decision, that would lead to a critical rift with the Council,” Goto said during a news conference.

The move came shortly after the Science Council released a statement on Tuesday strongly calling for the government to reconsider its proposal.