The Group of Seven countries are considering banning almost all exports to Russia, in an extension of the sanctions regime against Moscow for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a Japanese government source said Friday.

The move comes ahead of Japan’s hosting of the G7 summit in May in Hiroshima, the source said.

The G7 countries have already stopped exports to Russia of a wide range of items, including products that can be used for military purposes and luxury goods. But the latest plan could expand the trade embargo to used cars, tires, cosmetic items and clothing, the source said.