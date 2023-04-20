With an increasing number of national civil servants quitting their jobs, the Japanese government is stepping up midcareer recruitment from the private sector.

The government also aims to secure personnel with external perspectives and specialist skills in order to address a diversifying range of administrative issues. As some midcareer recruits struggle to adjust to work styles different from those in the private sector, however, support after employment is a key challenge.

Of career-track national government workers hired in fiscal 2013, 5.1% quit in less than five years, and the proportion rose to 10.0% for those employed in fiscal 2016, according to the National Personnel Authority (NPA). A survey of employees hired in April last year found that 20.6% were looking at switching jobs in the near future.