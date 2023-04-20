  • Tokyo reported 1,449 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,449 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 270 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,205.1, compared to 1,116.1 a week earlier.

The number of severe case under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Wednesday to six, while two deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

