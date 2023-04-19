Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
The fiscal 2023 nationwide achievement test covered a total of 2.05 million junior high third graders and elementary school sixth graders from around 28,600 public and private schools across Japan.
In the annual examination, all students are tested on their academic ability in the Japanese language and mathematics.
