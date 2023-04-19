  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that possessing military reconnaissance satellites would play a crucial role in North Korea’s defense capabilities, sovereignty and legitimate right to self-defense. | REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that possessing military reconnaissance satellites would play a crucial role in North Korea’s defense capabilities, sovereignty and legitimate right to self-defense. | REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the launch of a military spy satellite, in a move that could allow him to keep an eye on U.S. allies as well as advance his state’s ability to deliver a nuclear warhead to the American mainland.

Kim called for the launch of the state’s first military reconnaissance satellite, within a planned time frame, during a visit to the National Space Development Agency, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

He was accompanied by officials from the Reconnaissance General Bureau, an agency accused by the U.S. and others of clandestine operations and illegal financial activities to dodge sanctions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW