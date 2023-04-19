North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the launch of a military spy satellite, in a move that could allow him to keep an eye on U.S. allies as well as advance his state’s ability to deliver a nuclear warhead to the American mainland.

Kim called for the launch of the state’s first military reconnaissance satellite, within a planned time frame, during a visit to the National Space Development Agency, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

He was accompanied by officials from the Reconnaissance General Bureau, an agency accused by the U.S. and others of clandestine operations and illegal financial activities to dodge sanctions.