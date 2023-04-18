  • Tokyo reported 1,696 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Tokyo reported 1,696 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,696 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 200 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,141.1, compared to 1,087.3 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Monday to seven, while two deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

