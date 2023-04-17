Fierce fighting raged in Sudan’s capital despite a pause Sunday to help those caught up in the violence, on the second day of battles that left three U.N. staff among more than 50 civilians killed nationwide.

Doctors say hundreds are injured, while the World Health Organization warned “several of the nine hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured civilians have run out of blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids and other vital supplies.”

The World Food Program said it was suspending operations in the impoverished country after the killing of its three workers.