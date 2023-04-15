The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday temporarily preserved access to a widely used abortion pill, in an 11th-hour ruling preventing lower court restrictions on the drug from coming into force.

The nation’s highest court issued an “administrative stay” freezing the rulings until Wednesday to allow for parties to submit their arguments to the tribunal — scene of the latest battleground in America’s war over reproductive rights.

The move came after the Justice Department filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to block the lower court rulings that would have banned or limited access to the drug mifepristone.