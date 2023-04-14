Crews searching for a Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing with 10 personnel aboard off Okinawa Prefecture last week have found what are believed to be several bodies, a government source said Friday.

The latest discoveries come after searchers on Thursday night located what appeared to be a body and a major part of the UH-60JA helicopter, which disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from a base on Miyako Island on April 6 at 3:46 p.m.

Those aboard the helicopter included Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, the 55-year-old commander of the Ground Self-Defense Force's 8th Division based in Kumamoto Prefecture.