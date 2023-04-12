One in five American adults have a family member who has been killed using a gun — including in suicides — and a similar percentage said they’ve been threatened with one, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Gun-related violence — including mass shootings, suicides and accidents — has become so common in the United States that 84% of U.S. adults say they have taken precautions to protect themselves and their families from the danger of being shot, according to health research group KFF, which released the survey.

More than one third of those surveyed said they have avoided large crowds due to the possibility of gun violence. Some 29% have bought firearms to protect themselves and their families.