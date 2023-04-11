The number of social media videos showing homeless people being harassed is on the rise in Japan, prompting advocates to worry about the possibility of serious incidents, such as assaults, taking place.

Some posts show homeless people being filmed without permission and being teased. Supporters say that the videos make fun of vulnerable people.

Police in Aichi Prefecture sent papers to prosecutors in February over two people, including a girl under age 20, on suspicion of breaking into a building, after a video apparently taken by the pair spread on social media. The video shows a homeless woman being harassed at a convenience store in Nagoya. The woman is told that anything she wants will be bought for her at the shop, but she ends up being left alone at the cash register with a shopping basket with goods in it, looking confused.