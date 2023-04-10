China’s military was holding a third and final day of “encirclement” exercises around Taiwan on Monday, the Defense Ministry in Taipei said, a day after China conducted what it said were simulated joint precision strikes on and around the democratic island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had detected fighter jets, reconnaissance planes and other aircraft conducting multiple sorties around the island.

The ministry said the Chinese military had sent 70 aircraft near Taiwan over the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday, with 35 of the warplanes having crossed the unofficial “median line” of the Taiwan Strait, a division designed to keep military aircraft from both sides at a safe distance in order to prevent miscalculations from erupting into conflict.