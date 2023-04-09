An amateur photographer who goes by the name “ibreakphotos” decided to do an experiment on his Samsung phone last month to find out how a feature called “space zoom” actually works.
The feature, first released in 2020, claims a 100x zoom rate, and Samsung used sparkling clear images of the moon in its marketing.
Ibreakphotos took his own pictures of the moon — blurry and without detail — and watched as his phone added craters and other details.
