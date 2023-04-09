TAIPEI – Ever since communist China and Taiwan broke away from each other at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the waterway separating them has been a geopolitical flashpoint.
The Taiwan Strait, just 130 kilometers (80 miles) wide at its narrowest point, is a major international shipping channel and all that lies between democratic, self-ruled Taiwan and its giant authoritarian neighbor.
On Saturday, Beijing began three days of military drills in response to this week’s visit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
