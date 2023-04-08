WASHINGTON – Leo is 14 years old and has been taking testosterone for about six months.
“It definitely helps me. It makes me feel more confident,” the teenager from rural Pennsylvania said. “I feel more in tune with my gender identity.”
Leo is worried, however, about laws adopted in a number of conservative U.S. states that ban hormone treatments for minors like him, who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.