China and Japan will hold a high-level dialogue on maritime affairs next Monday in Tokyo, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the first in-person bilateral meeting on the topic since May 2019.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Friday that officials in charge of foreign affairs, defense and maritime law enforcement will be among the participants. They will discuss when the two countries will start operating a hotline between their defense authorities, a source familiar with bilateral ties said.

A meeting under the High-level Consultation Mechanism on Maritime Affairs was last held in November via video link. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, welcomed the resumption of the in-person maritime dialogue when they met in Beijing last Sunday.