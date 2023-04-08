North Korea has conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, its state media reported Saturday, the latest demonstration of its military capabilities as it faces off against the United States and South Korea.

North Korea tested a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called the Haeil-2 from Tuesday to Friday, state media reported, more than a week after it disclosed a new underwater drone called Haeil-1, which translates as “tsunami.”

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said that during the underwater strategic weapon system test the drone cruised 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) for 71 hours and 6 minutes and successfully hit a simulated target.