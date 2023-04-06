It took a second for Andrii Yeger, a deaf Ukrainian, to realize that the waves of energy he felt were coming from a Russian rocket landing near his car.

“It all slowed down inside of me … I felt a vibration in my whole body,” Yeger said. “I saw people and smoke, I took my phone, read the news and that’s when I understood there was an explosion,” the 61-year-old said.

The deaf community in Ukraine has been facing many challenges during the war — including inaudible air siren alerts, which an organization hopes to solve with smart watches.