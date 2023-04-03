With his calm demeanor, sober suits and an insistence on budget austerity, conservative leader Petteri Orpo might not appear the most exciting prospect on Finland’s political landscape.

But the 53-year-old Orpo could well be the country’s next prime minister after his center-right National Coalition Party beat out charismatic incumbent Sanna Marin of the Social Democrats in Sunday’s general election.

Orpo, who was first elected to parliament in 2007 and has previously served as finance, interior and agriculture minister, is a politician to his core.