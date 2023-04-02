  • The Ground SDF camp on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture | KYODO
The Defense Ministry is promoting the deployment of Self-Defense Forces missile units in the Nansei chain of islands in the country’s southwest to counter China’s increasing military activities.

Long-range missiles are highly likely to be deployed on those islands in the future as Japan prepares to acquire so-called counterattack capabilities to strike enemy bases.

The ministry newly established a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on Ishigaki Island last month, where Type-12 surface-to-ship batteries and other missile units were deployed.

