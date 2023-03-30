When Elizabeth Barese picked up her 11-year-old son from school on Monday, she knew she had to tell him that a shooting had happened the same day at the school neighboring their family home in Nashville.

“We’re right next door and there was a police presence,” the 47-year-old said. “I had to address it right away with him.”

Standing in front of the crosses erected outside the entrance to The Covenant School bearing the names of the six victims, three of them young children, Barese said: “It’s not a conversation you want to have with your kids.”