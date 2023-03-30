As U.S.-China relations continue on a dangerous downward spiral, many fear that conflict between the two superpowers could only be a matter of time, with the status of self-ruled Taiwan the spark most likely to trigger war.

While Beijing has repeatedly stated that it seeks unification through peaceful means, it has also refused to rule out the use of force, prompting the democratic island to further ramp up its defenses and strengthen relations with friendly countries, particularly the United States.

However, as the balance of power shifts in Beijing’s favor, there are pressing questions as to whether Taipei is implementing the right defense strategy and whether Taiwanese forces would be ready to fend off a full-scale invasion by the much larger and more capable People’s Liberation Army (PLA).