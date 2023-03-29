  • Students at Kanda University of International Studies enjoy Asian dishes for lunch at a school cafeteria in Chiba Prefecture in June 2014. | KYODO
    Students at Kanda University of International Studies enjoy Asian dishes for lunch at a school cafeteria in Chiba Prefecture in June 2014. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Birthrate decline, wage stagnation and the pandemic-era slowing of student mobility has pushed Japan’s government to propose a new plan to increase the acceptance and dispatch of international students in the country over the next ten years.

In its first proposal drafted by the Council for the Future of Education Creation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that the goal is to attract 400,000 foreign students to Japan from overseas institutions and to send 500,000 Japanese students abroad annually in an effort to further internationalize higher education in the country.

“In order to realize a new form of capitalism, it is important to further promote investment in people,” Kishida said, after entrusting education ministry head Keiko Nagaoka with materializing a more in-depth, second proposal by the end of April.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED