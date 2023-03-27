  • Commuters wait at a crossing in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on March 13, the first day of scaled-back mask guidelines. | AFP-JIJI
    Commuters wait at a crossing in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on March 13, the first day of scaled-back mask guidelines. | AFP-JIJI
Although Japan’s economic recovery from the pandemic remains somewhat fragile, the country is accelerating the normalization of social and business activities, which is set to give the economy a boost.

Earlier this month, the government relaxed face mask guidelines, leaving the choice of whether to wear one up to individuals. It is also planning to downgrade the categorization of COVID-19 to the same level as seasonal flu starting May 8.

Economists believe lowering the category of COVID-19 will bring a positive impact, as the change will soften some measures that have hindered work, consumption and inbound tourism.

