  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Tuesday. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • JIJI

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has defended his country’s past diplomacy toward Russia, including peace treaty talks promoted by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I believe there were no problems in Japan’s past diplomacy toward Russia,” Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on Friday.

At the meeting, Hisashi Tokunaga of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, pointed out that the Abe administration had pursued economic cooperation with Russia even after its annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine in 2014.

