  • Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem in January. | REUTERS
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories – The Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan on Monday condemned as “racist” a firebrand Israeli minister’s remarks denying the existence of the Palestinian people, with Amman summoning Israel’s ambassador for a rebuke.

Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is part of veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government that took office in December.

Smotrich had already faced international rebuke in early March after calling for a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank to be “wiped out,” amid spiraling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

