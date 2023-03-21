Nearly half of human resource leaders polled by consulting firm Gartner said they’re in the process of formulating guidance on employees’ use of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

What those policies will look like may end up varying widely. Some Wall Street firms, like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group, have banned the chatbot, while hedge fund giant Citadel has embraced it.

At the same time, one-third of HR leaders surveyed by Gartner said they aren’t planning to issue any policies on employees’ use of ChatGPT, even as experts raise concerns about copyright infringement and data privacy, and caution users against the chatbot’s tendency to, at times, simply make stuff up.