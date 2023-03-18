  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following a joint news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Thursday | BLOOMBERG
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following a joint news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Thursday | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has initiated a process to normalize a key military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan following an agreement between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during their breakthrough summit on Thursday.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said it sent a letter to the country’s Foreign Ministry asking for measures to normalize the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) deal, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported late Friday, citing unidentified officials.

Japan’s Defense Ministry on Friday welcomed the stable implementation of the pact, but the exact measures Seoul was seeking were unclear.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED