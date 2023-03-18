  • Workers quarantine a poultry farm in the city of Fukuoka, where cases of bird flue had been confirmed on March 2. | FUKUOKA PREFECTURE / VIA KYODO
Egg prices are soaring in Japan as the current avian flu season sees a record 16 million birds marked for culling, impacting both the restaurant sector and households already struggling with inflation.

Egg-laying hens make up more than 90% of birds in the process of being culled, according to the agriculture ministry, limiting the supply of eggs and pushing prices higher.

The current bird flu outbreak has spread at an unprecedented pace since the season began in October, with at least 80 cases at poultry firms in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

