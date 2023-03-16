An estimated 1,475,300 foreign citizens visited Japan in February, reaching 56.6% of the level four years earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has been on the rise since the Japanese government significantly eased its pandemic border controls last autumn.
In January, about 1.49 million foreigners visited Japan, 55.7% of the level four years before.
