A Kyodo News poll showed Monday that 57.1% of respondents in Japan support South Korea’s solution to a wartime labor row between the two countries, announced last week.

The telephone survey, conducted over three days from Saturday, also found that 56.8% will continue using protective face masks despite the government relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines on mask-wearing this week.

The approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stood at 38.1%, up from 33.6% in mid-February.