A Kyodo News poll showed Monday that 57.1% of respondents in Japan support South Korea’s solution to a wartime labor row between the two countries, announced last week.
The telephone survey, conducted over three days from Saturday, also found that 56.8% will continue using protective face masks despite the government relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines on mask-wearing this week.
The approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stood at 38.1%, up from 33.6% in mid-February.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.